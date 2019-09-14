Home

Charles Clark, 86, of Williamsburg, died September 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; daughters, Debbie (Michael) Bonner and Cheryl (Larry) Talley; grandson, Charles Thomas De Torres; sister, Dulcie Reed; brothers, Robert (Betty), Ivan (Helen), Henry (Gaye), Thomas (Patti), and Basil (Peggy); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA on Monday, September 16 at 11 AM, where he had been a member for 21 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Center in Latvia through the church.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
