Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rocco's Smokehouse Grill
207 Bypass Road
Williamsburg, VA
Charles James Graff Obituary
Charles James Graff, 64, passed away Thursday, July 25th at his home. A life-long resident of Williamsburg, Virginia, he always had a smile and kind word for everyone, and was affectionately known as the "Pie Man." He leaves a tremendous void in the community. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Ann Graff, and his sister Stanley Eve Weir. A celebration of Charles's life will be held at Rocco's Smokehouse Grill, 207 Bypass Road, Williamsburg, Virginia on September 28th, 2019 from Noon to 4 P.M. All are welcome. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
