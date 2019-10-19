Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Charles R. Montgomery Obituary
Charles R. Montgomery, 70, of Williamsburg, VA passed away on October 11, 2019. Charles graduated from Slippery Rock State College in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education. Most recently, he worked as a security guard for the Williamsburg Pottery Factory. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. As a member of the VFW, Post 15048, the Vietnam Veterans of America, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and American Legion Post 39, Charles was very patriotic and had strong beliefs in the American Flag and what it stands for. He believed in equal rights and was a proud veteran. Charles was a big fan and supporter of William & Mary Athletics, particularly the football program. Charles was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, especially of his big inspiration Rocky Bleier, a Vietnam Veteran who played for the Steelers. He is survived by his son, Richard Montgomery and his daughter, Robyn A. Montgomery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
