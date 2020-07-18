Charles was born January 27, 1938, and died June 16, 2020. His childhood was spent with his parents Warner "Bob" and Norine Tankersley, and sister, Virginia following the crops as migrant workers on Highway 80 between West Texas and California, finally settling in Midland, Texas. After completing university studies and a stint in the Marine Corps, Charles was, for a short time, a minister in Napa, California, before deciding on a life in education. He and his son, Mark, spent the next two decades living in California, Pakistan, and Indonesia before returning to West Texas. It was here that he met and, in 1989, married his soul mate, Trenna Hollingsworth Tankersley. In 2000, they happily retired in beautiful, green Williamsburg, Virginia. Here, Charles relished the history of the region as well as the numerous golf courses. He was an active and cherished member of the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists congregation where he memorably shared his kind, gentle, generous thoughts, ideas and concerns with everyone. Living in Williamsburg allowed for more frequent and treasured time with his son Mark, daughter-in-law Claire, and grandsons Jonathan and Justin in nearby Virginia Beach. Charles also leaves behind niece Peggy and Ray Goure, their son Connor, nephew Dan and Linda Walbridge, their daughters Lauren and Tara, and his brother-in-law Lowell Wade. Anyone who knew Charles quickly understood that the most important thing in his life was his family and friends. He cherished all the time he could get with them and took every opportunity to tell them how much he loved them. A celebration of life to honor Charles will be held via zoom on July 23, 2020, at 6:00 pm EST. Follow the link to join: https://zoom.us/j/93728779052?pwd=RGdUVVZiOG14K29leTB5Q3pieE1CZz09
Meeting ID: 937 2877 9052 Password: 077115 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Nations International Children's Fund, www.unicefusa.org
.