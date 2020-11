Cheryl, Amy, Tim & Ed were our next door neighbors on Arthur Ave. and we shared so many good memories of the our kids growing up together through their teen years. Cheryl was a devoted mother & good friend. She adopted "Buford", a great dog & buddy of all our kids, who went

between the houses to share his love & affection with both families!

Thinking of Cheryl and all the good times we shared across our back yards! She was a cherished friend!

Sending our sympathy to all her family & friends! May God's caring grace be with you! Jackie & Jere

