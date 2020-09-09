1/
Christian Arnold Hansen
Christian Arnold Hansen, 40, of Newport News, beloved son of Stephanie and Jack Slocum of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Palos Heights, Illinois, and lived in several states while completing his education toward his goal of working at the Veterans Administration helping other veterans. His devoted companion, Royce, his German Shepard, will now be adored and cared for by the Slocums. He was very proud of his military service, having enlisted in the Army just after 9/11. He served two tours in Iraq and earned high respect from fellow Calvary Scouts and battalion and brigade commanders. After completing his military commitment, he worked in Williamsburg including at the College of William and Mary. Christian made friends everywhere with his strong work ethic, sense of humor, and willingness to help others, often volunteering with nonprofit programs, including the local Community Kitchen. Most were impressed with how well-informed he was and his very quick and sharp wit. He always challenged himself to improve and was the most resilient person the family knew. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents with whom he had a very close relationship, Arnold and Elizabeth Brewer of Boothbay Harbor, ME, and paternal grandparents, Glenn and Gladys Slocum of Kensington, MD, and nephew, William Shevlin of Denver, CO. Christian continues to be loved by his sister, Melissa (Greg) Miller of Ashburn, VA; brother, Brian (Heather) of High Point, NC; sister, Ali (Mike) Slocum of Florissant, CO; sister, Emily of Chicago, IL; and nephews, Jack Slocum, Arden Shevlin, and Blake Miller, and niece Avery Miller. He is also missed greatly by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Arrangements are being handled through Nelsen Funeral Home. Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg 23185 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
