It is with a heavy heart that our beloved angel of a mother, Christine Graham (formally Holland), at 101 years young, passed away on September 15, 2019, with family by her side. Christine was born in Wolf Run Ohio on January 3, 1918, to the late Panko and Mildred Zulick. She was a beloved and dedicated woman with a kind spirit, compassion and a deep love for her family. Her exceptional wit and love of life made knowing her a great pleasure. In her early years Christine was employed at Goodyear Aerospace during World War II. Post World War II Christine and her husband were entrepreneurs. They established Holland Music Company, which they ran for 32 years. After that time, they moved onto restaurants, drive-in theaters, Arlington Medical and Pharmacy along with multiple real estate properties in the Akron area. Christine was a woman of many interests, her favorite was ballroom dancing, other interests include; golfing, bowling, canasta and traveling. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Gigi). We will greatly miss her gentle hugs and kisses, the laughter of her voice, always being there when needed, sharing her love of a great cup of coffee, snuggling on the couch and the Hallmark Channel. This will always remain in the beautiful presences of her soul. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Graham, in 1984; parents Panko and Mildred Zulick, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughters Jeannie (Stephen) Lannan of Williamsburg, VA and June (Robert) Netzley of Fairlawn Ohio. Grandchildren; Stephen (Summer) Lannan, Christopher (Becca) Lannan, Lindsay (Estith) Bonilla, Matthew Netzley and Rachel (Christopher) Weber; and great-grandchildren, Sierra, Carter, Hudson, Charlotte, Raphael and Alejandro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Kucko Anthony Kertisz Chapel, 1990 South Main Street, Akron Ohio. Interment at RoseHill Burial Park. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019