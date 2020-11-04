1/1
Christopher Edward Trueblood
1983 - 2020
Christopher E. Trueblood, son of Dwayne and Tracy Trueblood, was born on June 29, 1983. He departed this earthly life on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was our kind hearted free spirit. And was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Left to cherish his beautiful memories are his daughter, Paisley Trueblood; parents; brothers, Allyn (Amrita) and Shawn (Melissa) Trueblood; sister, Hannah Trueblood; grandparents, Thelma Meadows, and George and Margaret Trueblood; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
