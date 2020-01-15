|
Craig Steven Southard, 68, of James City County passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David William Southard. Craig worked for many years as a HVAC technician for Colonial Williamsburg and Dominion Services. When he was not working, he spent his time playing music. He loved to play piano, the organ, and especially guitar. He enjoyed the great outdoors and all the wonderful critters who lived in it. Craig was a fun-loving character who made people laugh and smile by cracking jokes with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Craig is survived by his mother, Allyne Mundy; sisters, Gayle Studinski and Patricia Robishaw; brothers, Mark Southard and William "Chip" Southard; one niece; three nephews; several cousins; and best friend and former wife, Catherine Monhan, who remained by his side for many years. A celebration of life at a later date. For service times and to post online condolences visit www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020