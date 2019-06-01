Cynthia Given (nee Raught) died peacefully at The Gardens of Virginia Beach on May 26, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was 83.Mrs. Given was born on October 4, 1935 in Lewes, DE to her parents, Roland Davis Jones Raught and Hazel Phillips Raught. She graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1957 and later earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from DePaul University. She married Charles W. Given, Jr on August 13, 1960 in the chapel at Duke University. Cynthia and Charles began their married life in Norfolk, VA, where Charles was an ensign in the United States Navy, then eventually moved to Houston, TX. From there, they moved to Cincinnati, OH where their children were born, then Northbrook, IL in 1970 and then Lake Forest, IL in 1975. They lived in Lake Forest until they retired to Williamsburg, VA in 1999. In later years, they had transitioned into assisted living, and have lived for the past six years at The Gardens of Virginia Beach in Virginia Beach, VA.Cynthia was an avid swimmer and a lover of pets. She enjoyed travel, especially trips to the beach, which harkened her back to her childhood. In addition to her work as a nurse for many years, Cynthia also worked in real estate during her time living in Lake Forest.Cynthia is survived by her husband Charles; her daughter, Anne Whitney Raught Given; her son, Jeffrey Scott Given; her brother, Roland Davis Jones Raught, Jr.; her sister, Charmian Alexandra Coghill; and her grandson, Connor Benedict Given.Cynthia will be buried in a private ceremony on June 1, 2019 at Saint Peter's Pilottown Cemetery, in Lewes, DE.Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.Please visit Cynthia's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Virginia Gazette from June 1 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary