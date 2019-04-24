Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Casebier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale C. Casebier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale C. Casebier Obituary
Col. Dale C. Casebier, 94, of Williamsburg passed away on April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Colorado and raised in Oregon, Dale was fascinated with aviation in his formative years and was destined to fly. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Force and served his country in WWII. Afterwards, he graduated from Oregon State University and accepted a commission as an officer in the USAF. During his extensive military career, Dale served his country and flew all over the world.His comrades nicknamed him "Ace" for his fearless prowess as a pilot and expert landings, but to his family he was affectionately known as Dad. With outstanding valor, he earned The Distinguished Flying Cross twice,The Bronze Star and served in the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.He and the love of his life Mary, enjoyed 73 years of marriage raising 6 children.He is survived by his wife, Mary F. Casebier ;daughters,Linda Casebier, Sandi (Brian) Jernigan and Kimberly (Robert) Porter; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children, Dale C. Casebier, Jr., Joanne Casasanta and Robert Casebier. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.