Col. Dale C. Casebier, 94, of Williamsburg passed away on April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Colorado and raised in Oregon, Dale was fascinated with aviation in his formative years and was destined to fly. In 1943 he joined the Army Air Force and served his country in WWII. Afterwards, he graduated from Oregon State University and accepted a commission as an officer in the USAF. During his extensive military career, Dale served his country and flew all over the world.His comrades nicknamed him "Ace" for his fearless prowess as a pilot and expert landings, but to his family he was affectionately known as Dad. With outstanding valor, he earned The Distinguished Flying Cross twice,The Bronze Star and served in the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon.He and the love of his life Mary, enjoyed 73 years of marriage raising 6 children.He is survived by his wife, Mary F. Casebier ;daughters,Linda Casebier, Sandi (Brian) Jernigan and Kimberly (Robert) Porter; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his children, Dale C. Casebier, Jr., Joanne Casasanta and Robert Casebier. A private service will be held at a later date. Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019