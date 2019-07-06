Hamilton VA – In loving memory of Major Daniel Kocic (Ret) a faithful servant of God who passed at the age of 96 (14 May 1923 – 2 July 2019). Born in DePew NY and served our Nation during WWII in Gen Patton's 3rd Army, European Command, and in the Korean War. Preceded in rest are his parents Stephen and Pela Kocic and his siblings Lillian Gjurich, Michael Kocic, Dolly Rushnov, Stanley Kocic, and Mildred Messerly. Surviving members of the family are his daughter Vivian and husband Dominic, Granddaughter Monica Rust and husband Adam and great grandchildren Marshall and Audrey, and Grandson Marco Laiti and his wife Hannah and great grandchild Cora. Sister-in-law Darinka Brodich, Niece Andrea Alibrando and family, Natasha Kohan and husband Lance, Nicholas Brodich and his wife Dee. Funeral services will be held at St Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, OCA Mass Ave D.C. on Monday July 8. An internment will be in Arlington National Cemetery where his beloved wife rests at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the The World War II Foundation, 333 White Horn Drive, Suite One, Kingston, RI 02881. https://www.wwiifoundation.org/donate/ Loudoun Funeral Chapel in Leesburg VA is handling …… Published in Virginia Gazette on July 6, 2019