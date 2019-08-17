Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
Daniel Nifeneger


1946 - 2019
Daniel Nifeneger Obituary
Daniel Nifeneger, 72, passed away on August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Emily Nifeneger, as well as a sister, Linda DiDio. Dan was a 25 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Following his move to Virginia, he worked for Montgomery Ward and then Busch Gardens for sixteen years. He loved animals and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Dan is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Brian; sister, Alice (Richard) VanHanehem; sisters-in-law, Eileen Carbrello and Norah Molinari; and a host of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 2:00PM on Wednesday, August 21 at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Rd., Williamsburg. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg or Heritage Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
