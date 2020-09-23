1/1
Darlene L. Deal
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Darlene L. Deal, 80, of Gloucester, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Williamsburg. She was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Clifton and Mildred Wineberg.. Her love for Christ led her to become a member of Severn Church, Gloucester, VA . She was preceded in death by husband James Deal, son, Mark Gray, brother, Tip Wineberg, and sister, Carol Wineberg. She is survived by her children, Shari Moon, Laurie Hudson (John), and Bonnie Gray; sisters, Janice McConnaughy and Donna Frantz (Bill); her sister-in-law, Sandy Wineberg; grandchildren, Jeremy Gray (Manda), Ashley Bryant, Rachel Dyke, Aaron Dyke, Thomas (Tony) Heinen, Nicholas (Nikko) Heinen; great-grandchildren, Phaedryn Gray, Moira Gray and Madelyn Hall. The family wishes to thank Greenfield Assisted Living for the care and attention given to our mom during her stay. Darlene was laid to rest on Monday Sept. 21st. Memorial donations may be made to either Severn Church Gloucester, VA or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Severn Church Cemetery
