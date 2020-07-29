MAURER, David C., 92, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Maurer, sons David William Maurer of Bay Village, OH and Vaughn Paul Maurer of Goochland, VA, five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. David was an educator, teacher and coach throughout his career in public education in OH and NY. Upon retirement, he and Betty relocated to their beloved Williamsburg where he spent many years volunteering with CW's Historic Trades Carpenter/Joiners. Six years into his volunteerism, David became a presenter/story teller in CW's St. George Tucker House. Ever the passionate educator and amateur historian, David put the work of the Historic Trades into the context of real history, weaving a multi-perspective story of colonial life for visitor-donors coming from far and wide. Graveside service was privately held on Friday, July 24, 2020. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



