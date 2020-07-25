David F. Olsen, 88, died on July 20, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg, VA. Left behind are his wife of 64 years Bettie T. Olsen and three sons Craig Olsen (Beverly); Scott Olsen; Drew Olsen (Kimberly); four grandchildren and one great grandson. David was a native of Glen Head, New York and worked as a teacher and administrator in the North Shore School District for 30 years. After retiring in 1987, he and Bettie moved to Virginia where he especially enjoyed sharing his love of history as a guide at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg. The family is grateful to Legacy Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care provided by their nursing staff. His remains will be buried at Bruton Parish Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store