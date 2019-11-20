Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scott Morgan Obituary
David S. Morgan, 83, passed away November 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Minor Morgan; daughter, Melinda and her husband Bill; daughter, Diane; three grandchildren, Will and his wife Alex, Michael, and Eric, and two great-granddaughters, Ella and Lexi. Services will be private. The family request memorial donations be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg (www.williamsburghospice.org) or James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department (3135 Forge Road Toano, VA 23168). Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -