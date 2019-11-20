|
David S. Morgan, 83, passed away November 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Minor Morgan; daughter, Melinda and her husband Bill; daughter, Diane; three grandchildren, Will and his wife Alex, Michael, and Eric, and two great-granddaughters, Ella and Lexi. Services will be private. The family request memorial donations be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg (www.williamsburghospice.org) or James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department (3135 Forge Road Toano, VA 23168). Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019