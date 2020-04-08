|
|
David Vernon Burket, 76, of Williamsburg passed away on April 3rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David M. Burket; and mother, Ruth J. Burket. David received his Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He then received his Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) from George Washington University. He worked for many years as an Education Administrator for the US Department of Defense Overseas Schools. He was also a part of the Civil Air Patrol in Montgomery County, Maryland. As a pilot, he patrolled the Chesapeake Bay, as well as being a co-pilot for the US coast Guard Auxiliary. David spent time volunteering for the Ferguson Center for the Arts. In his leisure time, he enjoyed genealogy and playing piano. David is survived by his wife, Nancy Folk Burket; son, David Thomas Burket (Amy Burket); daughter, Kristin Taylor Burket (Heinrich Wyschka); grandchildren, David R. Burket, Bailey R. Burket, Nathaniel F. Wyschka, and Aidan T. Wyschka; and sister, Loisanne Bay (George). Due to the limitations in place by the COVID-19 virus pandemic, a memorial service is postponed. Memorial contributions can be given in David's honor to the Civil Air Patrol, Montgomery Senior Squadron Maryland Wing, Montgomery Airport, CAP Trailer, 7940 Airport Dr. Gaithersburg, MD 20879; or to Virginia, specialolympicsva.org/ways-to-give. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020