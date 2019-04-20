Resources More Obituaries for David Mastbrook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Wright Mastbrook

Obituary Flowers David Wright Mastbrook of Williamsburg Virginia passed from this life and into life eternal on April 8, 2019, he was 77 years old. David passed in his home after a year-long battle with prostate cancer.David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret S. Mastbrook, and daughters Deborah A. (Mastbrook) Pfeiffer with son-in-law Paul D. Pfeiffer, of Catlett, VA and Lydia Joy (Mastbrook) Learn of Norfolk VA. David's four grandsons are Jeffrey David Lindfors, Jordan D. Pfeiffer, Zachary S. Pfeiffer, and Benjamin I. Learn. David's three brothers are Robert Mastbrook of Oakton, VA, Rev. James Mastbrook of Purcellville, VA and John Mastbrook of Fort Valley, VA. David was preceded in death by his parents Marie Louise Wright (Mastbrook) and Clarence W. Mastbrook. David was a graduate of The College of William and Mary where he earned a BS in Chemistry, and Webster University where he earned an MA in Computer Management. He worked over 20 years in various Federal agencies including the U.S. Post Office, the Food and Drug Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, David worked over 30 years for Department of Defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Aerospace Corporations, among others. David's life was characterized by his work ethic and patriotism. He enjoyed travel with his family. David's passion for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ began in his youth. He was instrumental in starting numerous churches and Bible studies, as he actively participated in church, and church leadership roles throughout his lifetime. His belief in God, and the truth of the Bible as the Word of God, has been an anchor for his soul, and his desire was that all people would come to know the Lord as their Personal Savior. He championed the cause of several international missionaries and their efforts to evangelize their home countries. To continue David's legacy of evangelism, missions, church planting, Christian education and nature preservation, a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) is being established in his honor to support the aforementioned works in Northern Ghana, West Africa, under the auspices of The Mastbrook Leadership Center.David's Homegoing Celebration will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1 PM at Relevant Church located at 113 Palace Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23185. In lieu of flowers, the Mastbrook family kindly requests that donations be provided to support the new mission in West Africa with checks payable to: Trinity Full Gospel Church, ATTN: Mastbrook DAF. See church address below for mailing. Questions about the Mastbrook DAF may be directed to Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Natogma at: (909) 972-5335 or by email at: [email protected] Trinity Full Gospel Church, 235 N Lena Rd, San Bernardino, CA 92408. Online condolences may be placed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com