Dean Corwin Hinders died peacefully, surrounded by family on 29 May, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. Born May 6, 1935 in Sioux Falls, SD, Dean was married to his high-school sweetheart, Denise Green Hinders, for almost sixty-three years. He is survived by two sons, Scott and Mark Hinders, both of Williamsburg, VA and their wives Anne Courtney Hinders and Terry Rice Hinders, as well as three grand children, Max Hinders (27, Chicago, IL), Denai Courtney (24, Richmond, VA) and Dorothy Hinders (24, Arlington, VA). Dean earned a BA at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, where he played varsity basketball, as well as a masters degree in Physical Education at the University of Oregon.Dean taught and coached junior high school for eight years and served in the Army Signal Corps, but he spent most of his career at the South Dakota State Penitentiary where he was Associate Warden of Programs. More than 20 years ago Dean and Denny retired to Williamsburg, four blocks from their grandchildren. Gramps was an athlete, coach and sports fan his whole life, active here in Williamsburg playing Golf, Racquetball, Pickleball and Bridge, and of course enthusiastically cheering on grandchildren.Services will be 11am on Monday, 3 June, 2019 at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, with reception following. Memorials to WUMC (www.williamsburgumc.org).