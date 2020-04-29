Home

St Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Deann Marie Bryant, 58, beloved daughter of Margie Knight (and COL (RET) Emmett) of VA, and father SFC (RET) Charles Bryant (and Earnestine) of GA, went to her heavenly father April 14, 2020. She is also survived by brother LTC (RET) Rich Bryant (and Jana) of TX, sister Heather Bryant Fisher (and Matt) of FL, and sister Karen Burt of FL. Aunts: Linda Barnard (and Charles), Grace Waters, and Vickie Dean (and Bob) all of GA, and Debora Rose Nehls of AZ. Uncles: Jerry Anderson (and Helen) of GA, Rick Nehls of AK and David Nehls of NV. Nieces: Hannah and Makenzie Bryant of TX, Nephew Tyler Bryant of ID. Deann led a meaningful and purposeful life working since her teenage years, lastly at Versability in Hampton, VA. She also enjoyed the many and varied activities provided by the lovely people of the ARC of Williamsburg. United and Empowered of Hampton gave her opportunities to volunteer while also giving Deann day support the last year of her life. We want to especially thank all the wonderful staff, through the years, at Cornerstone Support Services. They cared for Deann with patience, dignity, and respect. Through them she was able to experience community life in a family setting, filled with humor, companionship, and security, but most of all filled with love. Deann had a full and happy life thanks to Cornerstone, her family, and her faith in God. We were blessed to have 58 years of her unconditional love. She will be forever in our hearts, our angel unaware. A memorial mass will be held at St Bede's Catholic Church in Williamsburg VA when COVID19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Deann's honor to the ARC of Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
