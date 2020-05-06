Deborah Chambers Gambrell passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd surrounded by her family. She was the Manager of Samsonite Luggage for many years before retiring due to her failing health. Debbie was loved by all that knew her and she will be sorely missed. She was funny, witty and kind beyond measure. Debbie is survived by her daughter's, Melissa Turnage Smith (Jeremy) and Megan Turnage. Grandchildren, Donovan Turnage, Kaiden McKeoun and Kendal Smith. She also leaves behind her faithful companions, Maggie and Pudge. We would like to extend sincere appreciation for the loving care provided by Dr. John Miller and his caring staff, Dr. Joseph Adinaro, Riverside Hospice and most of all, Dr. Teresa McConaughy. You all meant so much to her and her girls. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



