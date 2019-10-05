Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
James City Community Church
4550 Old News Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Fochler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Fochler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Fochler Obituary
Deborah Fochler, 66, of Newport News, passed away on September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Estelle Glynn; father, Floyd Saizon; sister, Carol Means; and daughter, Melissa Fochler. Deborah was a member of the National Reyes Syndrome Foundation. Her favorite pastime was bingo, and she was a collector of Harmony Kingdom Boxes and Angels. She is survived by her son, Raymond Fochler III; daughter, Sandra Hagen; grandchildren, Erica Hagen, Christopher Hagen, Buddy Fochler, and Gabe Fochler; sisters, Rhonda Glynn, May Jo Barnes, and Paige Saizon; and brother, Floyd Saizon Jr. A service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00am at James City Community Church, 4550 Old News Rd. Williamsburg VA 23188. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Williamsburg, https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/#. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now