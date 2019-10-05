|
Deborah Fochler, 66, of Newport News, passed away on September 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Estelle Glynn; father, Floyd Saizon; sister, Carol Means; and daughter, Melissa Fochler. Deborah was a member of the National Reyes Syndrome Foundation. Her favorite pastime was bingo, and she was a collector of Harmony Kingdom Boxes and Angels. She is survived by her son, Raymond Fochler III; daughter, Sandra Hagen; grandchildren, Erica Hagen, Christopher Hagen, Buddy Fochler, and Gabe Fochler; sisters, Rhonda Glynn, May Jo Barnes, and Paige Saizon; and brother, Floyd Saizon Jr. A service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10:00am at James City Community Church, 4550 Old News Rd. Williamsburg VA 23188. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Williamsburg, https://williamsburghospice.org/donate/#. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019