Debra Sue Lees, 67, of Williamsburg, passed away on July 7, 2019. Debra loved history, she worked and lived in Colonial Williamsburg, and loved everything about it. She spent 18 years working for the CW and was part of a beloved community of interpreters. Her Christmas wreaths were breathtaking and won plenty of awards. She truly loved her work, home, and family. Her family will miss her fun spirit. Debra is survived by her daughters Vanessa (Thomas) Sargent and Sarah Hyde; sisters Patricia (James) Tenniswood, Susan Roberson, and Gretchen Breeden; grandchildren Audrey Loving, Allysa Loving, Alexis Walker, Megan Sargent, Marina Pennington, Dominic Vaughn; and great grandchildren, Riley Henry and Aven Loving. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Debra was a kind spirit that enjoyed doing for others, including her animal friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Humane Society.
Published in Virginia Gazette on July 10, 2019