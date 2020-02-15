|
Dennis King Swartz, loving husband, father, and brother, passed away in Williamsburg, Virginia on February 1, 2020. He grew up in Monroe, Michigan and landed in Norfolk for his career in the Navy. Dennis had a sharp wit and enjoyed stamps, coins, trains, and antique guns and loved playing cribbage, always taking pleasure in sharing his hobbies with others. Dennis is survived by Ann, his wife of 50 years and daughter Kimberly. He also leaves his memory to a brother David Swartz, a sister Donna Swartz, and a son-in-law Jack Eidsness. A memorial will be held on February 22, 2020. For details contact Bucktrout Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Peninsula Agency on Aging (paainc.org).
Published in Virginia Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020