Dennis Robert Sheffer

Dennis Robert Sheffer Obituary
Dennis Robert Sheffer, 68, of Toano, Va. passed away on March 22, 2020. Dennis was born in York, Pa. and was a graduate of Clarion State College. He was an avid sports fan. Dennis was a member of Smith Memorial Church, where he also sang in the choir. Dennis was the owner and operator of Brizendine Store (J&B Country Store), and he loved talking to all of his loyal customers. Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn; two sons, David Sheffer and Michael Sheffer; a daughter, Heather Sheffer; two brothers, Craig Sheffer and Keith Sheffer (Donna). The highlight of his life was being a grandfather to his four grandchildren, Alyssa, Markus, Brayden, and Talya; and a great-grandson, Jack. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
