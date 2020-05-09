Wonderful wife and loving mother, Diane Andaas Topping, 63, of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully May 7th after battling cancer. She is now free of pain and dwelling with the Lord, Jesus. Romans 6:8 We will all miss her in the days ahead but are comforted knowing she is out of pain and no longer afflicted. 2nd Corinthians 4:16-20. Thanks to all of you who have been praying, sending emails, cards, flowers, and helping in so many ways. Diane was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Klara Andaas. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert G. Topping and her children Brooke & Rick Carpenter; Paige and Paul Wilt; Kristen Topping, Morgan Topping and her grandchildren Cole, Tate and Keene Carpenter; Ryan and Mackenzie Wilt. She is also survived by her siblings Gary Andaas and Kathy Braaten. Diane was a member of Williamsburg Community Chapel and involved in various couples and women's small group bible studies as well as volunteering in the kitchen. She was also involved in Crown Financial Small Group Studies on Stewardship. She was a graduate of William & Mary and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She volunteered with Book Buddies for Head Start. In 2019, Diane went on a short-term mission trip to Northern Thailand to volunteer at the Lanna Christian School and the Village of Hope Orphanage. Before stepping back to raise her four daughters, she worked in the property & casualty business in Fairfax, VA. Later, she assisted with bookkeeping and accounting for an investment management firm. Diane was an active reader. She also enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Two Rivers Women's 18 Hole Golf Association. In addition, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Siesta Key and the central coast of Maine were favorite vacation spots. Above all, her favorite thing was spending time with her family! Diane was beautiful both on the inside and outside. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Her family has many fond memories and has been blessed by her so richly! She was truly a wife and mother of Noble Character. Proverbs 31:10-31 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamsburg Community Chapel-Thailand School (www.wcchapel.org) We plan to have a memorial service once the pandemic is over. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Virginia Gazette on May 9, 2020.