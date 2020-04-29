|
Dolores Agnes (Bratina) Schoch was born in Harrisburg, PA, January 7, 1938. She passed from this life to Heaven, April 26, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA, during a long sleep in Home Hospice Care. She is survived by her grieving husband of nearly 50 years, Bruce Paul Schoch; her daughter, Scottie Lynn Dean of Greensville, SC; three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Dolores, or Dodi as she was known to her friends and colleagues, was a strong-willed and spirited lady who served her country for 40 years in Air Force and Army Civil Service. She was the first Retirement Services Officer at Fort Eustis, and finished her government career as counselor in the Army transition management program. She began at Olmsted Air Base, Harrisburg, where she was the first female aircraft instrument repair technician during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, while assigned to the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, she had the honor of taking dictation from former President Dwight Eisenhower during his 70th birthday celebration. She met and married a young captain, Bruce, and followed him to Fort Campbell, KY and eventually to Fort Monroe and Fort Eustis. Dodi loved decorating, sewing, flower gardening, and the Williamsburg area. She and Bruce were active in the building of the new Saint Bede Church on Ironbound Road, in the Saint Andrew's Society of Williamsburg, and in self-improvement. She graduated "summa cum laude" at Saint Leo University with a BS in Accounting in 1984. On retirement from the Civil Service in 1997, she was awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service medal. Nelsen Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements; inurnment will be in the Columbarium at Saint Bede. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020