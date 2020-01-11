Home

Dolores Faris Chalkley


1935 - 2020
Our wonderful mom went to be with our Lord after a long illness. She was one of 5 children born to James and Elsie Faris in Afton, Va. on June 26, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers,1 sister, 2 nephews, 1 grandson, 1great grandson. Dolores is survived by her son, Kevin Sr (Ann - Marie of Wmsbg. Va) daughters: Ashley Hawkins (Steve of White Post, Va) Kellie Carpenter-Rau (Michael of Lewistown MT). 7 grandchildren: Billy, Kevin Jr, Danielle, Emily, Kayla, Brandon, Zachery. 7 great grandchildren: Jordan, Emma Jo, Lucas, Brooklyn, Leah, Lydia, and Eli Hunter. No services per mom's wishes.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
