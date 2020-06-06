Don E. Couser, 95, of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 with his step-daughter, Lisa Schmidt by his side. Born on January 27, 1925 in N. Manchester, IN, Don was drafted into World War II at the age of 18. He was wounded in The Hurtgen Forest of Germany and was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Combat Infantry Badge. While recuperating from his injuries, he became a guinea pig for a drug later called Penicillin. After the Army, Don had a career in Education serving as a Public School Teacher, Principal, Superintendent and finally as an Educational Consultant to multiple school districts in WV and Ohio. During retirement, he worked as a real estate agent, volunteered as a cook in a soup kitchen and as a tax preparer for elderly and low income individuals through AARP in Cincinnati, OH. In his later years, Don's proudest achievement was designing and building his own home, performing 90% of the work himself. He was truly a jack of all trades! Don has been a resident of Williamsburg, VA for the past 10 years. He was preceded in death by his second wife of 23 years, Marie Ann Ims. Don is survived by his children, Eric F. (Jane) Couser of Martinsburg, WV and Sylvia H. (John) Bain of Cincinnati, OH; step-children, Lisa (Mike) Schmidt of Williamsburg, VA, and Valerie (Tim) Cullinan of Sequim, WA; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Private memorial services only. Donations to the Hospice House or Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.