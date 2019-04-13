Resources More Obituaries for Donald Dino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald A. Dino

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald A. Dino (1934-2019) Glenfield, NY - With profound sadness, the family of Don Dino announces his passing on April 7, 2019. Don had an adventurous spirit and a love of life that will be remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Renee Guignard-Dino. Don is also survived by his children Dirk Dino (and wife Colleen) of Oakland, CA, and daughter Deirdre Dino (and partner Jeremy) of Clarinda, IA, along with grand-daughter Chelsea Ebrus of Houston, TX. Additionally he is survived by a brother John Dino, Payson, AZ. Don was predeceased by his former wife, Charlotte Spacht Dino. He enjoyed the love and admiration of extended family including in-laws Joan & Julius Guignard, Lowville, NY, a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews from the Guignard and Dino families. Don was born in Quincy, MA and attended Braintree High School. He then went on to serve in the US Army from 1954-1957. He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines and completed his master's degree at Wayne State University, with majors in history and physical education. He pursued his doctoral studies in Movement, Health & Leisure at Boston University and was often a guest lecturer there. Don's professional pursuits were as varied as his many talents and interests. His career encompassed teaching and coaching positions in Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Florida, and Massachusetts, including university level, high school, elementary and pre-school as he worked to establish the foundations for life-long learning through physical fitness & play. He designed and built ropes courses for Adventure Education Programs affiliated with Boston University. He was Fencing Master for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival and played the role of Director in Disney-MGM Studios Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular. He appeared in a network TV series of mixed martial arts, Fight for the Dragon Star, along with a variety of television commercials in the US and abroad. Not shy, he was thrilled to play a leading role, but he was also happy to be a supporting cast or crew member; he was attentive to all the pieces that are required to create an emotional response and tell a meaningful story. Later in his career, Don found great fulfillment working in senior living communities. He was employed as an Assistant Activities Director for Riverside Health Systems at Warwick Forest in Newport News, VA and Patriot's Colony, Williamsburg, VA. He concluded his career as a Personal Fitness Trainer at Williamsburg Landing, Williamsburg, VA. Don enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his wife and children. He was an avid handball and racquetball player, golfer, and fencer. Don's life was spent helping others see their potential and to stretch themselves to achieve more than they ever imagined possible. "Don't get off the bike until you get to the top of the mountain" Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Don's Life, date to be determined (Summer 2019), Brantingham Lake, NY.Late in his life, as Don dealt with the complexities of Parkinson's Disease, he found great support from music therapy. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider Elliot's Song, an outreach program of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, Williamsburg, VA. An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com Published in Virginia Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries