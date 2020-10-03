Donald A. Kimball, 82, of Williamsburg, VA died on September 27, 2020. Don was born on January 17, 1938 and raised in Scottdale, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. and Adelaide Haushalter Kimball. Don graduated from Scottdale High School (1956) and then served four years in the Air Force in Air Traffic Control at Andrews AFB and in Bentwater, England. His subsequent distinguished career in the Federal Aviation Administration lasted 36 years, where his final position was the National Coordinator, Headquarters Resource Management Division in Washington, DC. He enjoyed his FAA employment very much and formed many long and lasting friendships there. He also served on the Town Council of Leesburg, VA (1988-1992). He and his wife, Shirley Brown Kimball, retired to Williamsburg, VA in 1995. He had a strong faith in Christ and was a lifelong Methodist. Survivors left to cherish this wonderful, kind man are Shirley, his wife of 60 years, his children Don and Janice, their spouses Jeanette and Rob, his grandchildren Rachel, Kathyrn (deceased), Sarah, Aaron, and Anna, and his great-granddaughter, Amelia. He also leaves two brothers-in-law, Ernest and Richard Brown, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Nebo Church, Scottdale, PA, on Saturday, October 10, with a greeting time beginning at 10:30 AM. A private family graveside service will follow. The family wishes to thank Sentara doctors and nurses, and Williamsburg Hospice House staff, for their compassionate care. Donations to honor Don may be given to Williamsburg Hospice House or to the Heritage Humane Society of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to www.vacremationsociety.com