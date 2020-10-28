1/1
Donald Joseph Brannon
1932 - 2020
Donald Joseph Brannon, 87, born December 24, 1932, passed away on October 24, 2020 after bravely battling multiple cancers. He was surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne Smith Brannon; his daughter, Linda Brannon Rembold; his son and his wife, John & Nancy Brannon; and his five grandchildren, Rachel & Roark Rembold and Kylie, Sean & Caroline Brannon. Donald is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Patty Golshani, Michael Benso, David Benso, Peggy Gabor and their spouses and children. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Joan Lynne Brannon; his sister, Mary Patricia Benso and his parents, John William and Jane Frances Rafferty Brannon. Growing up in Washington DC during World War II, Don did his part to support the "War Effort". He collected tires, newspapers, and pots and pans; attended War Bond drives; and helped the neighborhood Air Wardens. Don attended St. Johns High School. After graduating he joined the United States Air Force and served in Korea. After completing his service, he enrolled in Miami University of Ohio where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and met his wife, Suzi. After graduating in 1958 with a degree in Accounting, Don went to work for Westinghouse Aerospace in Baltimore, MD. In 1959 he married Suzi, the love of his life, at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Chapel in Dayton, Ohio. In 1965 Don earned his MBA from American University in Washington DC. During his career in finance, Don first joined Westinghouse, Aerospace Division, where he worked on the Bomarc Missle and the B-70 Bomber. He later moved to Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. Next, he worked for Rockwell International, where he served as Controller for their Aircraft Division. Don retired as CFO of Rockwell Valves in Pittsburgh, PA. In that position he directed the finances of 9 plants – 6 in the USA and the other three in France, Scotland & Canada. These two companies took Don & Suzi to Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Oklahoma and finally back to Pittsburgh, PA. During these years the family enjoyed boating, snow skiing, camping trips and annual summer vacations in Bethany Beach, DE. Don also enjoyed going to the Pennsylvania Mountains every hunting season for over 40 years with a group of friends who became "family". Wherever the Brannon's lived, Don was an active volunteer. His many interests included the Optimist Club (Distinguished President & Lt. Governor) and the Midget League (President & Coach of Baseball & Basketball) in Catonsville, MD. There, in 1965, he received the Catonsville JayCees Distinguished Service Award and the State of Maryland Outstanding Young Man of the Year Award. In Pittsburgh Don was active in the Indian Guides and then the Boy Scouts of America. He also supported the American Cancer Society and the Rotary Club (President). Don was foremost a good man who wanted to give care and support to his family, friends & community. After retiring from Rockwell, Don began the pursuit of his life-long love of cars. First, he owned a Western Auto repair and parts store. Next, he invented and patented a customized truck – The NextUP – successfully combining the advantages of a cargo van with a pick-up truck. His passion led him to have fun designing a full-scale prototype. As Don said, "Another item to check off my bucket list." Other completed items on his bucket list include sky-diving in 2017 and an African Safari in 2018. After Don sold his Western Auto Store, he and Suzi moved to Ford's Colony in Williamsburg, VA where Don designed and acted as the General Contractor to build their dream house. In Williamsburg he was active in the James City Lions Club, the Sons of the American Revolution, the USO and the Historic Virginia Land Conservancy where he received the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year in 2015. Don was in the first team of volunteers for the opening of the Liberty Lounge, providing hospitality to military personnel visiting Colonial Williamsburg. Don and Suzi have enjoyed traveling, playing golf, card games with friends and bowling during their retirement years. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. The Brannons are members of St. Bede Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to The Williamsburg House of Mercy (10 Harrison Ave, 23185) or to the Historic Virginia Land Conservancy (5000 New Point Rd. STE 2202, 23188). Don will be buried in a private ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD, beside his daughter, Joan Lynne. Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 27, 2020
Remembering all the wonderful days in Williamsburg. Don's thoughts were always insightful and meaningful. Suzie. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Pat Santulli
Friend
October 27, 2020
Suzi, John & Linda, I’m heartbroken by the passing of Don. I have so many wonderful memories of our families together. My dad truly loved Don as a “brother”. He looked forward to hunting season and spending time with his best friend. I’m sure my dad greeted him with his arms open wide waiting to give him a big hug (and a deck of cards in his hand). Prayers for peace and comfort. Love you all, Diane and Scott Stauch
Diane Stauch
Friend
October 27, 2020
Dear Suzi,Linda,John and all of your family,
Don will be missed by so many. The unexpected calls to me to find out how we all were doing and giving me an update on the family will be missed. He was a loving caring guy and loved by so many. He is with our Lord Jesus
and hopefully some day we all will be reunited in love with our Father.
Shirley Lindsay
Shirley Lindsay
Friend
October 27, 2020
This is a 2007 picture of the Other Family, the Pennsylvania Hunting Family. All of us cherrish the memories of card-playing, story-telling, and rising in the middle of the night to get in the mountain before sunrise (just to take a nap!). We will miss Don and all that he has added to our lives!
Jenny and Brian Swope
Friend
October 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
