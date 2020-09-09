1/1
Donald M. Stafford
1946 - 2020
Beloved husband, father, PaPa & friend, passed away Sept 4, 2020. Don was born Jan 4, 1946 in Pearisburg, VA. The youngest of 4 brothers, Don graduated in 1964 from Giles H.S. In March of 1965, as Don liked to tell it, he was dropped off in front of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice-ship Dormitory by his mother and brother Ted, with only a suitcase in his hand. Graduating in 1969, Don went on to become a Craft Instructor in X-18 welding department, where he was a friend & mentor to many young apprentices. Retiring after 41 years, a Master Shipbuilder he settled in Williamsburg. Don's blood always ran Ford blue. He owned and maintained many classic cars, including a '55 Crown Victoria, '57 Sedan Delivery & '57 Ranchero. His favorite being his 1967 GT Fastback Mustang in which he brought his son Jeff home from the hospital after his birth in 1968. Don is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Jeff, Dave, and Scott; daughter, Kristie; 12 grandchildren; his brother, C. Edward Stafford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray E. & Cree M. Stafford; brothers, Teddy, Ronald Ray; and nephew Ronald Ray, Jr. Due to health restrictions, funeral will be private. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
You will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathies to all of the family. I love y'all.
Kim Davis Strickland
Friend
September 7, 2020
Sincere and heartfelt sympathy to you Cheryl and your family. Don was a great person, an awesome family man and a FORD fanatic. I’m sure he raced straight to heaven. Again, sincere sympathy.
Eileen Wallace
Family
September 6, 2020
I have many good memories while working with Donald many years in Apprentice training. A very good man and trainer. God be with the family.
Ed Smith
Edwin Smith
Friend
September 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 6, 2020
Cheryl, what assurance that Jesus has prepared a place for Don!
lucy propst
Friend
September 6, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to the Stafford family. I was one Don’s many apprentices. We shared a love of Ford Mustangs. He was a great mentor and friend.
Sonny Price
Coworker
