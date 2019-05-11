|
Doris Elizabeth Hines Turner, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, James P. and Hazel Hines and son-in-law, Craig Leggett.She was member of Olive Branch Christian Church, enjoyed writing poetry, gardening, her dogs, and cooking for her grandchildren.Survivors include, children Cathie (Don) Harris, Mark (Pat) Turner and Carol Leggett; grandchildren, Jared (Anna) Houpt, David Houpt, Zack Harris, Sam (Heather) Turner, Shannon (Clark) Ireland, and Nolan Leggett; and 9 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Jason, Caleb, Hana, Liam, Wyatt, Aria and Joanna.A service will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, 1:30pm at Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia with the interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to the Olive Branch Christian Church Memorial Gift Fund, (www.ob-cc.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette from May 11 to May 18, 2019