Formerly of Williamsburg, VA. Age 92, passed away February 29, 2020. Mrs. Garrison along with her husband Jay operated Garrison Funeral Home in Williamsburg for 23 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James W. "Jay" Garrison; son, William "Billy" Garrison. Survived by her children, James David Garrison (Terry), Cameron, MO, Donald L. "Don" Garrison, Hendersonville, TN, and Pat Sutherland (Ed), Kingsport, TN; sisters, Ann Smith (Grady), Betty Daggott (Bubba), VA Beach, and Annette Harrison, VA Beach; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home Wednesday from 9am until the time of service at 11am, Rev. David Garrison officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd. (615)262-3312.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020