Dorothy "Dot" Dryden Webb died on April 4, 2020 after a short illness. She celebrated her 94th Birthday in February, and had been a resident of Williamsburg for the last 45 years. Born in Mammoth, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of Clarion University in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's of Science in Elementary Education. She taught school in Pennsylvania, California, New Jersey, Fairfax County, Virginia and at Laurel Lane Elementary School, formally Rawls Byrd Elementary School, in Williamsburg. Dot had a fondness for travelling. She visited forty-eight states, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. After retiring from teaching, Dot volunteered at the Jamestown Foundation, and she was the Treasure of the Williamsburg James City County Retired Teachers Association. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, James and Anna (Weir) Dryden; her brother, William James Dryden; her husband, Edwin Hull Webb; and her son, David Alan Webb. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Webb-Braxton, son-in-law Bennie Braxton and her grandson, Sean Michael Braxton of Bowie, Maryland. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Mariah Webb, her great-granddaughters Lyric Webb and Rorie Zurfluh of Yelm, Washington; and her granddaughter Rachael Craig, her husband Scott Craig, great-grandson, Scotty and great-granddaughter Kaleigh Craig of Summerville, SC. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. It will be conducted at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Norge. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dot's name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 7479 Richmond Road, Norge VA 23188. A private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids North Carolina. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020