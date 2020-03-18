|
Douglas Wayne Bryant, loving husband, thoughtful son, successful restaurateur and longtime resident of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on March 14th, 2020 at the age of 61. Doug attended Virginia Tech School of Engineering and served as a liaison for the design and engineering department at Newport News Ship Building. He was a "cosmic" workaholic. As a young man, he began working as a head waiter at The Seafare of Williamsburg and managed the kitchen of Nick's Pewter Plate. Doug's dream to become his own restaurant owner materialized in 1988 when he opened his first franchised shop known as, Subway Station, in the Stoneybrook area of Newport News, Virginia. In 1990, he opened his first full-service restaurant, Courtyard Café, in the Williamsburg Crossing shopping center. In order to better serve his expanding clientele, he purchased and renovated a larger location in 2005, known as Victoria's. He fulfilled his passion for the food service industry by providing delicious American Casual Cuisine for his local and loyal customers. One of Doug's all-time favorite quotes was; "Where the elite meet to eat," and he loved being the proprietor of just such an establishment. Throughout his journey, his wife of 32 years, Doris Evans Bryant, was by his side. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his parents, Donna and Ray Bryant of Williamsburg, sister Debbie Sparlin and husband Dean, of Springfield, Virginia, nephew Christopher Sparlin of Seattle, Washington and niece Cindy Sparlin of Boston, Massachusetts. Doug was a beloved brother-in-law to Peggy and Tommy Mylum of Williamsburg, and Sue and Larry Cornell and their children, Tony Cornell and Kathryn Adams, all of Lake Jackson, Texas. Doug also leaves to cherish his memory his extended "Victoria's" family. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life Thursday, March 19th, at 11:00 in chapel at Bucktrout Funeral Home. The family requests that remembrances or expressions of sympathy be made to the Heritage Humane Society at 430 Waller Mill Road in Williamsburg.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020