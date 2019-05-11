Resources More Obituaries for E.B. Meekins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? E.B. Peter "Pete" Meekins

Obituary Condolences Flowers E.B. Peter "Pete" Meekins died peacefully on May 4, 2019 in his home in Williamsburg, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 90. Pete attended Virginia Military Institute and then went into the Army. He met and married his beloved wife, Caddy, while they were both stationed in Germany on active duty with the U.S. Army. Pete and Caddy recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After returning stateside, they both left active duty, but remained in the U.S. Army Reserves. Pete resumed his education and received his Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech and joined his family's business, Warwick Plumbing and Heating in Newport News, Virginia. In 1969, Pete and his wife moved to Maine. There, Pete taught physics and math and coached at Kents Hill School, a boarding college prep school in Readfield, Maine. He continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a colonel. In 1980, they embarked on a new chapter in their lives by dedicating themselves to serving as full-time volunteers. They traveled the world, assisting with research that benefited the environment, wildlife and people from all walks of life. Their service took them to all seven continents, including four trips to Antarctica collecting data from volcanoes, tagging bears in their dens, and diving with grey whales to conduct benthic studies as well as other unique research projects. As the sailing master for the reenactment of the 1607 voyage of the Godspeed from England to Jamestown, Pete trained the crew and was responsible for sailing the ship. Pete was as comfortable in the sky as he was on the ocean. He was an accomplished pilot as well as a skydiver. In the early 2000s, he volunteered his plane and his skills as a pilot with Angel Flight, an organization which transports patients needing specialized medical care, to and from treatment. Peter was a long-time patron and supporter of both the Mariner's Museum and the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation.A man of humility, humor, grace and integrity, Pete was deeply loved by his family and friends. He profoundly and permanently touched everyone who knew him. We mourn his passing and celebrate his legacy of service and leadership. He is survived by his wife, Caddy R. Meekins; granddaughter, Katherine Cluxton; son-in-law, David Cluxton; sister-in-law, Laurel Crooks; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pete's family is enormously grateful to Dr. Booth, his oncologist, and the nurses and staff of VA Oncology. Also the staff of Williamsburg Landing, and the tireless, compassionate caregivers at Intrepid Hospice. There will be a Celebration of Pete's Life on Friday, May 17 at 2 PM at the Williamsburg Landing Building, Anderson Auditorium, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive. In lieu of flowers, donation would be appreciated to: The Mariner's Museum, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News VA, 23636; Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, JYF, Inc, P.O. Box 3605, Williamsburg VA 23187; or Intrepid Hospice, 4510 Holland Office Park, Suite 503, Virginia Beach VA, 23542. Published in Virginia Gazette from May 11 to May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries