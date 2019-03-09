Edgar Paul "Ted" Herrington, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 21st at home in Williamsburg, Virginia, ending 97 years of a life well lived. He shared a home in Williamsburg with his daughter Mary Herrington Kefalas and her husband Arthur and their kindness to him contributed greatly to his happiness in the last years of his life. Born in Crafton, Pa., Ted grew up in Wilkinsburg, graduating from high school there before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He spent World War II in the Pacific on a B24 aircraft and was awarded five campaign stars and two air medals. Following his military service, Ted enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh, earning his B.A. in 1949 and graduating from the law school with a J.D. in 1952. Ted had a lifelong passion for American history. After a sixty year legal career in Pennsylvania, Ted retired to Williamsburg, Virginia in 2012 with his wife, Mary Byers Herrington. In Colonial Williamsburg Ted served as a volunteer at the St. George Tucker House for five happy years and got enormous pleasure from attending many classes at the College of William & Mary through the Christopher Wren Society. Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife in 2013. He is survived by a large and loving family including three children and their spouses, five grandchildren and spouses, and four great grandchildren. Ted's kind and loving heart, his quick wit, his zest for life and his gentle nature touched all who knew him.Memorial contributions will be gratefully received by the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Greensburg, Pa. 15601. Published in Virginia Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary