Edith Reynolds White, 96, a Norfolk civic leader, civil rights activist, writer, educator, artist, and World War II veteran – died from complications of surgery at Morningside of Williamsburg, Va. on June 6, 2020. After graduating from Vassar College on a work-study scholarship, the Passaic, NJ native received a Navy commission at the age of 20. Lieutenant Reynolds was shift commander of a secret WAVES unit that earned commendations for twice breaking Japanese codes that led to American victories in the Pacific. She is among the WWII code breakers profiled in the 2017 best seller Code Girls. In 1946, she married Norfolk native and fellow lieutenant Dr. Forrest P. White, a medical intern. They settled in Norfolk in 1950, where Dr. White practiced pediatrics for 45 years. After Dr. White showed his wife around his native city, they took their two young children to Lafayette Park. While the children played, Mrs. White turned to her husband, pointed to a "Whites Only" sign, and said, "This has to end. If Norfolk is going to be my city, you have to help me push for quality schools, libraries, parks, and playgrounds that all its citizens can use." During the next few years, Mrs. White became a board member of the Women's Council for Interracial Cooperation, worked on founding local chapters of the United Nations Association and the League of Women Voters, and helped open the local American Association of University Women (AAUW) chapter to all races. She and her husband were founding members and leaders of the Norfolk Committee for Public Schools, which opposed Virginia's "Massive Resistance" to court-ordered school integration. The Committee filed a lawsuit that in 1959 helped force the reopening, and desegregation, of six Norfolk schools that had been closed to prevent them from being integrated. Among the organizations she served as president were the Norfolk Human Relations Council, Friends of Women's Studies at Old Dominion University, Norfolk Story League, ODU Town-N-Gown, and local chapters of AAUW and the Torch Club. Mrs. White volunteered in many political campaigns, including several for former Lt. Gov. Henry Howell. Mrs. White enhanced the cultural life of her adopted city in myriad ways, serving as the first woman board member of the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra (and its successor, the Virginia Symphony), writing numerous book reviews for The Virginian Pilot, and winning awards as a painter, poet, and story teller. She and her husband were major benefactors of the ODU Literary Festival. She was head librarian for nearly 20 years at Norfolk Academy and then a volunteer teacher of gifted and talented students at Meadowbrook Elementary School. Mrs. White taught adult Sunday school, presented children's sermons, and served in a variety of leadership roles at Larchmont United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by Dr. White and is survived by four children – Dr. Forrest R. (Hap) White of Williamsburg, Ann H. "Holly" White Pulley of Raleigh, N, and Dr. Elizabeth B. "Barry" White of Falls Church, VA, and Mark W. White of Monroe, NJ; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial services in Norfolk and Williamsburg will be scheduled at appropriate dates. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.in Norfolk is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feeding America or your local food bank. Online condolences may be shared at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.