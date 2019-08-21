|
Edmund "Nick" O'Connell, Jr., 64, died on July 30, 2019. Nick attended Walsingham Academy and James Blair High School, class of 1972. He is survived by his daughter Melinda J. O'Connell of Florence, South Carolina. Nick was predeceased by his parents, Edmund and Barbara O'Connell, and his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Fresquez and Jody Sanchez. Nick's passion was flying animals in need of rescue to safety in his plane. Of great importance in Nick's life were those who shared his love of fishing and flying, Les Wooten and O'Neil Jones. Family and friends are deeply grateful to Nick's nephew, Joseph Sanchez who brought companionship to Nick's last years, and eased his final days with loving attention and care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date on the Outer Banks where Nick spent some of his happiest times and the surf fishing is great.
Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019