Edward A. Remler passed away on March 30, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was 84. Dr. Remler, a long-time resident of Williamsburg, was a retired Professor of Physics (Emeritus) at the College of William and Mary. Born in Vienna, Austria, he grew up in Brooklyn, New York and attended Midwood High School.In 1955, Dr. Remler graduated from M.I.T. and went on to receive his Masters degree from Columbia University in 1960 and his PhD in Physics from UNC Chapel Hill in 1963. Dr. Remler married Helga F. Delitzsch in 1960 and they settled with their two children in Williamsburg in 1967 when Dr. Remler began his tenure as a professor of physics at the College of William and Mary. A theoretical particle physicist, Dr. Remler wrote numerous papers and spoke around the world about his work. In 1978, he was invited to spend a sabbatical at the prestigious Weitzmann Institute in Rehovot, Israel. Later in his career he sought to create a public understanding of science and explored the history, philosophy and cultural impact of science and technology.After his retirement in 2000, Dr. Remler turned to his other life-long passion of classical music and began composing his own works. Music would remain deeply important to him for the remainder of his life. An accomplished pianist, his original compositions can be heard at https://soundcloud.com/e-a-remler.Dr. Remler is survived by his son Daniel L. Remler of Williamsburg, and daughter Ariel Remler Carpenter of Los Angeles, CA; two grandchildren Emma Rose Carpenter and Jacob Edward Carpenter of Los Angeles; and his brother Dr. Michael Remler of Berkeley, CA.He was put to rest next to his wife of 51 years, Dr. Helga F. Remler at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Friends and loved ones who desire to honor him, can make a contribution to an Alzheimer's support organization of their choice or at .