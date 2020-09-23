1/1
Edward C. Rose
1959 - 2020
District Elder Edward C. Rose entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1959, son of Howard Jones and the late Mamie Rose. Edward received his education from Sussex County Public Schools. In 1977, Edward enrolled at Virginia State College for one year then joined the United States Army where he served for over eight years. Upon leaving the army, Edward began working at the United States Postal Service, which he later retired from after 30 years of hardwork and dedication. In the late 1980's, Edward was baptized in Jesus' name and received the gift of the Holy Ghost. In 1994, he became an ordained elder in the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Inc. District Elder Rose is the founding pastor of Strait Gate Temple which he led for over twenty-seven years. He was an energetic and fun-loving pastor and many lives were changed through his ministry. His commitment to ministry led him to pursue his Masters in Divinity from Virginia Union University. District Elder Rose is preceded in death by his mother, Mamie Rose, brother, Wayne Rose, and sister Carolyn Rose. He leaves to cherish his many memories: his devoted wife, of 32 years, Vivian Rose; two daughters, Lauren Rose and Arielle Rose Roberts (Derrick); his father, Howard Jones (Lelia); one brother, Maurice Rose; four sisters: Charlotte Gomez, Ellen Freeman (Henry), Justina Rose, and Denise Wilkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will take place at 11:00 am Saturday, September 26th with a viewing starting at 9:00 am at Bethel Restoration Center (6205 Richmond Road, Williamsburg VA 23188). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Feed the Children. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bethel Restoration Center
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
September 22, 2020
Unlimited Power Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Inc., (Salem, VA); District Elder Sylvan Moyer, Sr. Pastor/Founder: Extend our sincere condolences and fervent prayers to Mother Vivian Rose, the extended family and the Strait Gate Temple family, in the transition of our beloved District Elder Edward C. Rose.
Mother Wanda McGill (Church Clerk)
Family
September 17, 2020
To Vivian and the daughters I am truly sorry hearing about (red) departure. He preached my brother and nephew funeral. Red was always very mild spoken and easy to get along with. I am going to miss him a lot we grew up together. If I can assist you in any way I am available. 804-720-3358. My prayer is that God give you all Peace During this time.
Gloria Diane Jones Andersons
Family
September 17, 2020
The Virginia Western Diocese of the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, Inc. offer our prayers and sympathy at this time to Mother Rose, daughters and extended family of the late great District Elder Edward Rose. May our Lord grant you peace in your time of bereavement.
Dr. Maurice D. Carter, Presiding Bishop, Virginia Western Diocese COOLJC
Friend
September 14, 2020
Just want to send prayer, hugs and kisses to the immediate family and the church family of Pastor Rose.
Jacqueline Harris
