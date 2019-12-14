Home

Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
James River Baptist Church
4931 Centerville Rd.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
James River Baptist Church
4931 Centerville Rd.
View Map
Edward Drummond Warburton Jr. Obituary
Edward Drummond Warburton Jr., 86, was a lifelong resident of Williamsburg. He passed away peacefully on his family farm surrounded by his family that loved him so much. Ed born 2/12/1933 was an avid farmer, hunter, and fisherman his entire life. He served in the military during the Korean War. Ed worked and retired from Anheuser Busch. Ed was preceded in death by his father Edward Drummond Warburton Sr., his mother Carolyn Bateman Warburton and his Grandson Bryan Warburton. Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years Marion Warburton, his four children Charlene Hockaday, Edmond Warburton, Edward Warburton III, and Melissa Belcher; his grandchildren Stacey Hockaday, Jennifer McWhorter, Travis Warburton, Brittany Jackson, Aubrey Warburton, Katelyn Belcher and Zeren Belcher; his great grandchildren Ryan Hockaday, Austin Hockaday, Caroline McWhorter, Cassidy McWhorter, Kendall Warburton, and Primm Jackson; and lots of cousins, too numerous to name. Services will be held at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Rd. on December 14, 2019. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM, with the service starting at 1:30 PM, Graveside service will follow. Remembrances can be sent to James River Baptist Church. To share online condolences with the family please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
