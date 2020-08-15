1/
Edward H. "Ed" Childress
Edward H. Childress, age 69, entered into eternal peace on August 10, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Ed grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. Later in life, he moved to Williamsburg, where he made his home for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lynn Carter, his daughter Dawn Sullivan and son-in-law Charles, and four grandchildren, Raiden, Sydnie, Kenna and Levi Edward. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sandra Carter Wilson, his lifelong friend Sebastian Bewig, and his fur baby Lily Mae. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Virginia Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Love and miss you Eddie, til we meet again brother
Randy Higgins
Friend
