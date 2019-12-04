|
Edward Michael Kritzman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and mentor passed peacefully from our lives on November 13, 2019. Ed was born on November 2, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Estelle and Benjamin Kritzman, who predeceased him in death, along with his older brother, Norman. Ed was part of a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins, many of whom moved west to California in the 1940s. Ed attended Fairfax High School where he played basketball and was known as a fierce competitor with a wicked set shot. What followed after high school is a 65 year journey of remarkable personal and professional contributions and fulfillment. Ed led a life well lived, and was well respected for his attention to injustice, indifference, and inefficiency. After graduation from high school, Ed married and started a family that grew to include three children, Cynthia, Mark and Stephen. Ed supported his new family working three jobs, including his first stint in law enforcement as an LA County deputy sheriff. Later as a Courtroom Bailiff, he observed first hand that the court system could use a fresh perspective and he confidently contributed his own point of view, which included respect and dignity for all participants. Ed was genetically engineered for hard work, so in addition to raising a family and working multiple jobs, he attended college at night and later earned a law degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. Judges and Administrator's alike recognized Ed throughout his career for his intelligence, relentless drive, his personal initiative, and his impatience with the slow pace of change within government agencies. Ed helped to create the professional field of Court Administration and encouraged and fostered training within the state and federal court systems. As a leader, Ed was pragmatic but fearless in advancing the goals of justice. He had a keen eye for identifying, hiring and promoting talented people based on their merit, their capabilities, their personal values and the value they added as a person. Ed was a great listener and honest problem solver. As a mentor, he supported the advancement of untold numbers of individuals across the country, for whom he often wrote detailed letters of recommendation. While leading the Los Angeles Municipal Court and the Federal District Court of the Central District of California, Ed spearheaded many initiatives, which became prototypes in other Courts throughout the nation. He worked closely with Fredrick "Fritz" Ohlrich, a talented leader who became one of the many lifelong friends Ed cherished, as he and his court team built a national reputation. Notably and remarkably, Ed would 'unwind' from the daily pressures of the Court, by volunteering at night as a sworn police officer in the Burbank Police Department. As a police officer for over 25 years, Ed brought the same level of respect for all people to the job, along with his can-do attitude. His work with the Burbank Police Department continued, even after he relocated to Madison, Connecticut. Once each month he flew across the country to Burbank, to proudly don his badge and revel in the police work and brotherhood with his colleagues. Ed was not afraid to give his opinion on just about anything and everything -- big or small, and those fortunate to know him benefitted, sometimes grudgingly, from his insightful commentary. Ed had a very sharp wit and a playful sense of humor and those who knew him were beneficiaries of a well-timed word of encouragement or a brief note to brighten the day. As a family man, Ed leaves the love of his life, Susan Kritzman. Ed and Susan shared a full and passionate life together for 34 years. After a long professional life, Ed put his boundless energy into planning interesting travels to all corners of the world. He and Susan deeply enjoyed the breathtaking variety of places, people, cultures, food and wine that the world had to offer. On many of these excursions, Ed was joined by his favorite nephew and niece and together they managed to experience all that the world had to offer without creating any international incidents. Ed was a loving father, always there to support and guide his children and he felt pride in who they became. To insure that he was a constant presence in the lives of his four grandchildren on the East Coast, he and Susan relocated from L.A. to Madison, Connecticut in 1997. Together they were present for their grandchildren's sports games, graduations, recitals and myriad milestone events. Ed and Susan fostered a love of travel in their grandchildren through numerous trips together. True to form, while in Madison, Ed was active in the community where he brought his knowledge and integrity to Madison's police department as a member and later the president of the Madison police commission. He volunteered with and supported numerous other organizations, including driver education for seniors. In 2013, Ed and Susan moved to Williamsburg Virginia. In a wonderful new community, Ed was seen as force of nature, and he enjoyed a large group of admirers. While he made many new friends in Williamsburg, he was most proud and thankful for the loving friendship he developed with Col. Ali Najjar (USAF Ret.). Ed Kritzman was a formidable individual, whose wit and caring, mentorship and friendship was a treasure to those who knew him. Those who spent time with Ed are richer for having known him. A celebration of Ed's life will be hosted by his family in Los Angeles at a future date. Contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the .
Published in Virginia Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019