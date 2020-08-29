Elaine Mofchum Loring of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Williamsburg, VA passed away at Tidewell Hospice on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Sarasota at the age of 94. Elaine was born in Boston and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Loring; devoted mother of Alan (Sue) of Sarasota, FL and Susan of Frederick, MD; loving grandmother of Justin (Kelly) of N.Y.C., Whitney of Arlington, VA and Brian (Maile) of Austin, TX. Elaine is also survived by her great- grandchildren Emory and Barrett of Austin. Burial was held privately at Williamsburg Memorial Gardens in Williamsburg, VA on August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the following: Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Ave. 16th Fl New York, NY 10001. (www.alzfdn.org
); Hollins Communications Research Institute 7851 Enon Dr. Roanoke, VA 24019. (www.stuttering.org
); Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Dept. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 (GivetoTidewell.org
) Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
.