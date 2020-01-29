|
Eleanore Kennedy DeMaio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 24th, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The daughter of Margaret O'Brien and Maurice Joseph Kennedy, Eleanore graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Connecticut, and obtained her Obstetrics and Nursing degree at Saint Agnes Home Training School. While raising her children, she became known as a respected breeder of AKC Champion-sired Shih-tzus. She retired after serving for 15 years as a State Auditor for The Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Boston, Massachusetts. Eleanore is preceded in death by her husband, LCDR Robert M. DeMaio, daughter Ellen, son Andrew, and grandson John Andrew Van Bergen. Left to cherish her memory are her six children, daughters Jamie Van Bergen (Peter Van Bergen), Nancy Whitehurst (Craig Whitehurst), and Robin Germano (Dr. Gene Germano); sons Mark DeMaio (Cindy), Neil Kennedy DeMaio (Jennifer), and Jonathan DeMaio (Dawn); grandchildren Elizabeth and Luke Van Bergen, Lucy Whitehurst, Elaina and Katherine DeMaio, and Eleanore Armstrong DeMaio, as well as numerous family and friends in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia Beach, and her "adopted" hometown of East Milton, Massachusetts. The family invites friends to celebrate Eleanore's life at 7PM this Wednesday, January 29th at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452, or the . Family and friends will gather for a special memorial celebration in East Milton, Massachusetts at a date to be determined. Eleanore will be laid to rest with her daughter, Ellen, at a private ceremony in the Kennedy family plot, Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, Connecticut. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Virginia Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020