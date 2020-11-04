MAURER, Elizabeth Ann, "Betty", 92, of Williamsburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, David Charles Maurer; sons, David William Maurer and Carl Robert Maurer; brother, William Edward Bruck. She is survived by her son, Vaughn Paul Maurer of Goochland, VA; sister, Mary Louise Blaugh of Chardon, OH; five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Betty was a homemaker for most of her marriage, except from 1981-1995, when she worked as Secretary and Manager of the Humanities Division at Jamestown Community College, Jamestown, NY. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved gardening, golfing and her investment club. Graveside service privately held on Friday, November 6, 2020. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store